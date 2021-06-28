Henrico’s Fourth of July 'Red, White and Lights' celebration returns to Meadow Farm

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- if you're looking for Fourth of July plans, there will be a big party over at Meadow Farm Museum at Crump Park in Glen Allen.

Henrico County's annual Red, White, and Lights celebration is scheduled to begin at 5 p.m. (gates open at 4 p.m.) on Sunday, July 4.

The free event, hosted by Antoinette Essa, will include the Richmond Symphony and a laser-light show.

Henrico County

The celebration returns to Meadow Farm following two years at Dorey Park.

“We’re excited, just two weeks after Juneteenth [at Dorey Park], to present another large, in-person gathering to celebrate the Fourth of July,” Neil Luther, director of Recreation and Parks, said in a statement. “Our community celebration of Independence Day has been a wonderful event for 30 years. We look forward to having the community join us at historic Meadow Farm.”

Meadow Farm Museum at Crump Park is located at 3400 Mountain Road in Glen Allen.

