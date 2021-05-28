Hard Seltzer Saturday to offer variety of seltzers, food

RICHMOND, Va. -- In April, the Pop-up Market kicked off at The Diamond and the weekly Saturday market has been a spot to shop for pretty much anything. Parney Parnell, the CEO of the Richmond Flying Squirrels, said the event will have a little something for everyone.

"Think farmers market, think community, fair, think a place to safely go and mingle around with your family, and arts and crafts, food, beer and wine all those different kinds of things you would see a bazaar or something like that," Parnell said.

It’s all that and then some. This Saturday in conjunction with The Pop-Market, it’s Hard Seltzer Saturday, a day to try a variety of seltzers and food, hear live music and shop from local vendors. The event will run from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday and there will be free parking and admission.

For more details visit RiverCityFestivals.com and check out Flying Squirrels website for their next home game.

You can also exchange your old, torn or soiled American flag for a new flag. In exchange, your retired flag will be given proper disposal by the Virginia War Memorial. Flags can be dropped off at one of three Woody Funeral Homes or Nelsen Funeral Homes two locations:

Woody Funeral Homes, located at:

1771 North Parham Road in Henrico County1020 Huguenot Road in Midlothian

9271 Shady Grove Road in Mechanicsville

Nelsen Funeral Homes, located at:

4650 South Laburnum Avenue in Richmond412 South Washington Hwy in Ashland