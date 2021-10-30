Halloween weekend activities for all to enjoy around the area

RICHMOND, Va. -- There's no shortage of Halloween events going on in the area this weekend. From a Fools and Ghouls wine festival to a spooktacular pet adoption event to a harvest fest with cast members of the 2019 hit The Wiz, there's plenty of entertainment to be had this holiday weekend.

Wine lovers will have the chance to celebrate the Heart of Virginia Wine Trail Fools and Ghouls Festival at James River Cellars Winery.

Visitors can purchase a passport to visit each of the wineries. On October 30, people will have the chance to sample wines from all five wineries on one site. Costumes are encouraged.

Saturday's celebration starts at noon.

Additionally, feel free to check out their Fridays on the Patio and on Sunday, if you wear a costume, you will get a treat. James River Cellars Winery is located off Washington Highway in Glen Allen.

If you're looking to celebrate Halloween with a new furry friend, join Richmond Animal League at Hyman Bros. Subaru. On October 30 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., adoption fees are just $10. If you can't make it, visit their website and submit an application for the pet you would like to meet.

Cast members of the Virginia Repertory Theater's 2019 summer hit The Wiz will help trick or treaters ease on down the road at First African Baptist Church on Hanes Avenue in partnership with Trinity Baptist Church.

The community drive-thru Harvest Fest is on October 30 from 3 p.m. through 4:30 p.m. Attendees are encouraged to decorate their cars and wear costumes for treats, sweets and prizes.