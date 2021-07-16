Grand Carnivale to feature colorful, international entertainment

DOSWELL, Va. -- King's Dominion's larger-than-life cultural event is back with international sounds, sights and tastes.

Maggie Sellers chats via Zoom from the costume room at King's Dominion, costumes that visitors will have the chance to see on performers this weekend.

"So right behind me I have hundreds of costumes for our Grand Carnivale, most of these will display during our spectacular of Color Parade but there’s also walk-around characters, our king and queen, that will kick of the celebration each night," Sellers said.

The celebration will be filled with sequins, feathers, glitter, and will be very colorful. The cultural event also features international cuisine from six different countries.

"Like India, Italy, France, China, Spain, and Germany, so things like General Tsao Egg Roll, Dulce de leche Churros, even a spaghetti cone from Italy and the best way to enjoy this that’s gonna be with the tasting card that you can purchase online or at the park," Sellers said.

There are cocktails, mocktails, crafts and challenges and a spectacle of the color parade every night of the event.

Grand Carnivale runs from July 17 to August 1 from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. For reservations and details, visit the King's Dominion website.