Fundraiser to virtually feature local chefs

RICHMOND, Va. -- A fundraiser showcasing local chefs is returning virtually while another one is returning to an in-person event.

The popular Saute and Sizzle fundraiser is back for its 15 anniversary. The event is sponsored by the Rho Eta Omega Chapter of AKA sorority.

The event will showcase local amateur chefs and their culinary skills.

"And then the guests get to walk around, enjoy, taste and then they judge the chefs based on presentation. When we were in person, of course, presentation was huge and then, of course, the taste of the actual dish," Monica Darden with the AKA chapter said.

For the second year in a row, the event will be virtual. However, that won't stop the celebration. Guests can participate in a salsa lesson, see a comedian and a DJ will keep the music going. As a special treat, three professional chefs will offer special meal packages.

"So, Chef Jean is raffling off a dinner for two with him, Chef Tye is also doing the same dinner for two. And everybody knows Big Herm from Big Herm's catering he's also going to be featured as one of her shifts and he's raffling off a bunch for ten," Darden said.

The event is on Saturday starting at 7:08 p.m. It benefits AKA scholarships, women's healthcare and wellness and other programs.

For more details and information, visit their Facebook page.

On Sunday, plan to attend the Richmond Family Magazine Education Expo. The event is from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the Dewey Gottwald Center at the Science Museum of Virginia and is sponsored by Virginia 529.

Expo visitors will receive free passes to the Science Museum of Virginia and can enter to win a two-night holiday package at the Gaylord National Resort.