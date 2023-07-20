Free Westchester Commons Concert Series aims for 'variety that appeals to everybody'

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. -- The Westchester Concert Series benefits several area charities, including Fatherhood Foundation of Virginia and Tech 4 Troops.

“We just want people to come to the shopping center and at the same time we'll now be able to give back to the charities that serve us,” Westchester Commons Marketing and Operations Manager Mark Bowen.

The concerts at the outdoor mall in Midlothian are now in their eighth season.

“We started in 2015, where they were just doing Sunday afternoon concerts and we flipped into an after-hours event in 2015 tried it and it was received very well,” Bowen said. “We try to have a variety that appeals to everybody. The big thing is that it's free and we do it to get people to the shopping center, see what we have to offer.”

The concerts run through Oct. 5 and are held every other Thursday from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. The next one on July 27 features the big band sounds of Good Shot Judy.

“We also have the Latin Jazz Messengers coming up Aug. 10; Jimi Smooth and Hit Time which is a brand-new band to our series out of DC on Aug. 24th; Sept. 7th Soul Expressions, Sept. 21, Tight Slacks, and we wrap it up Oct. 5th with KOS,” Bowen said.

Food and drinks are available for purchase, just bring your lawn chairs, blankets and your dancing shoes.

“So we use the address for Napa Kitchen, which we're right next door to. It's 15825 WC Main Street in Midlothian,” Bowen said. ”If you look for the white picket fence and the big stage, you'll know you're at the right place.”

Click here for a complete list of performers at Westchester Commons.

