Foundation to host holiday event for families with special needs

RICHMOND, Va. -- The JP Jumpers Foundation provides services and events for families with special needs.

Each year, the foundation hosts a dazzling holiday event.

Kimberly Fox-Knight sings because she loves to. She is also a big supporter of the JP Jumpers Foundation and is serving again as the host for the organization.

"The more I attended the event, the more I wanted to be involved, so here we are," Fox-Knight said.

Pam Mines founded JP Jumpers Foundation in honor of her autistic son. The Giving Tree is an annual holiday event she started in 2013 to benefit those with special needs.

"When I decided to do something with the tree, it was kind of like, you know, what we have the angel tree and some other trees around but what about doing just for this special needs community," Mines said.

The Giving Tree was the answer.

"We put their name on the tree or their loved ones put their names on the tree and the community comes out and chooses the names off the tree," Mines said.

Like in 2020, the live launch is virtual so supporters will see recorded performances, celebrities, community leaders and will hear from families who have benefited from the Giving Tree.

You can watch the event on Saturday from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. on the JP Jumpers Foundation Facebook page. To pick a name off the giving tree, visit their website and look for the New Year's Blue Event.