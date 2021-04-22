'Family Night in the Outfield' hoping third time is the charm

RICHMOND, Va. -- The Virginia Home for Boys and Girls had to cancel last years’ Family Night in the Outfield fundraiser twice due to rain, but now they’re hoping the third time will be the charm.

“It’s an amazing opportunity for us," said Lionel Bacon, Vice President of Philanthropy for the Virginia Home for Boys and Girls.

Funds raised from the event for the nonprofit will support the 175-year-old Broad Street campus that serves youth in crisis ages 11 to 17.

"We have four homes we can accommodate eight youth in each. Two girls’ homes, two boys’ homes. We have an amazing staff that works with our youth 24 hours a day," said Bacon.

The event is a partnership with the Richmond Flying Squirrels. The outfield at the Diamond will be marked with 10-by-10 pods designed for four people, on sale for $120 with food and drinks included.

"The only thing they really would need to bring is a blanket," said Bacon.

Lawn chairs aren't allowed due to the maintenance of the field.

Family Night in the Outfield at the Diamond is Saturday, April 24. Gates will open at 5:30 p.m., and the movie Troll’s World Tour will start at 6:30. To purchase tickets, visit VHBG.ORG.

