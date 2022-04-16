Family Easter returns to Maymont

RICHMOND, Va. -- The Dominion Energy Family Easter at Maymont is a long-standing tradition.

"So this event is a wonderful family celebration. It's a large-scale event and a great way to support Maymont," Cale Davis, the volunteer coordinator for the Maymont Foundation, said. "So this is the largest single-day event that the Maymont Foundation puts on here. We have about anywhere from 5,000 or more guests come out and we have about 250 volunteers to help with the day."

Once the call goes out, help comes pouring in.

"Every year looks a little bit different for us. We try to keep new features and highlight new features coming out to attract guests coming back," Davis said.

This open doorway has been a tradition at the historic estate and park.

"So, oftentimes, we will have long-standing partnerships with schools, corporations and community groups coming out to volunteer. But we see a lot of individuals and families come out to volunteer as well," Davis said.

With every event, Davis said volunteers are paired with activities that are best suited for their skill sets and personalities.

"And we know there are some folks who are into face painting. And there are a lot of folks who say, I will do anything except face painting," Davis said.

The partnership brings volunteers back year after year.

"We have, for example, volunteers helping with our horticulture department who have been here for many years, 13 or longer. And in other departments, we see that same kind of long tenure," Davis said.

The event builds relationships with lasting memories.

"There's a little bit of magic to it and every year, even if the week before, we're not sure we're gonna have enough help. We know that if we put out the call, the community will come and support us. We know that it's going to be a really big day here with a lot of guests, a lot of moving parts. And so, there's a little bit of chaos involved with that," Davis said.

Organized chaos and a promise to create a well-planned event while having fun.

"We have to embrace this, the silliness of how big this event is. And let it be an exciting chapter, maybe the first chapter in a volunteer story with their relationship with Maymont or their relationship with volunteering," Davis said.

Activities will take place on the grounds at Maymont from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. The event will be on Saturday and admission is free.