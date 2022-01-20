Exhibit features toy that will bring you back to childhood

RICHMOND, Va. -- It's an exhibition of toys that many of us played with as kids. Now, you have only a few days to catch it before it's gone.

“So Hot Wheels Exhibition is all about the toy a lot of us grew up playing with or collecting and that kids still love to play with today but it’s also about the physics of cars and vehicles safety of what speed racers need to wear, what goes into the design of a car to make sure that it survives a crash, or it goes as fast as it could possibly around a track so it’s really all about some really awesome science,” said Timsel Purdum, the Director of Education at the Science Museum of Virginia.

Purdum says you’ll be able to put Hot Wheels in motion around curve tracks or have a race with a family member on a flat race track. You can also try your hand, trying some actual gigantic wheels from different types of race cars like dragsters versus a NASCAR car.

Visitors can also learn about the different types of car racing with examples from real drivers.

However, you only have a few days to catch the Hot Wheels exhibition at the Science Museum of Virginia, which runs through Sunday, January 23.

You can buy tickets online or at the museum and masks are required. More details can be found online.