Event explores African American contributions to food, spirits industries

RICHMOND, Va. -- An event this weekend in Richmond will allow visitors to sample and learn about the contributions of African Americans to the American food and spirits industries.

"It's Black History Month and it's a celebration of our history," Aileen Coles Davis, partner of Black Food and Spirits, said.

The event is called Black Foods and Spirits: Untold.

"So we wanted to shine a light on the stories of Black Americans, especially Virginians who made major contributions to the food and spirits industries and to bring some of today's tastemakers together under one roof," Davis said.

Many of the stories are unknown, like enslaved James Hemmings from Monticello who was also a French-trained chef.

"He introduced a number of things into the American food industry, like french fries, macaroni and cheese, ice cream, crème brûlée. His brother Peter would have been, is probably considered, the first Black brewmaster. He was trained by a brewmaster out of England at Monticello."

There is also Victoria Butler, the first African American master blender and a descendent of Nathan "Nearest" Green.

"And she's going to be telling his story and how he was the person who trained Jack Daniel on making Tennessee whiskey," Davis said.

Included in the mix of people figured are African Americans who are making history in Richmond.

"So when folks come, they're gonna hear also from Gail Jessup White who is a Hemmings and Jefferson descendent. She's going to discuss her book Reclamation and do a signing," Davis said.

The event will have demos, tastings, vendors and Black women in wine. The event is on Sunday at Main Street Station from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. with VIP tickets starting at noon.

Tickets can be purchased here.