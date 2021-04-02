Easter celebration returns to Maymont Park

RICHMOND, Va. -- Get hopping! The annual Dominion Energy Family Easter is back this year.

The popular event was canceled last year because of the Coronavirus, and this year for safety, pre-registration is recommended.

“Honestly this is what families need right now, they need a little joy what better place is there than Maymont to come and experience that?” said Ellen Byrd with Maymont Park.

The event was designed for families for their enjoyment, and there’ll be plenty of space for social distancing, sanitation throughout. Masks will be required when distancing isn’t possible.

And yes, the Easter Bunny will be there.

There’ll be a handful of activities, animals, entertainers, crafts, there will be eggs to hunt throughout and, as always, bonnet-making stations.

Everyone is encouraged to bring a picnic blanket and enjoy their time while they’re there.

There is a limited capacity, so they ask that people purchase their tickets in advance, because there is no guarantee for walk-ups.

The Dominion Energy Family Easter is Saturday, April 3, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on the Carriage House Lawn. It’s free for children 12 and under, and $10 for 12 years and older. Purchase tickets at Maymont.org.

And save the date, Herbs Galore returns April 24.

