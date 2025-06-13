This cancer survivor's 'chemo cab' is bringing joy to Virginia cancer patients

RICHMOND, Va. — Nick Brucker is living a life of gratitude after being diagnosed with stage four colon cancer in 2020. Now, he's turning his pain into power with his nonprofit, Cruising for Cancer.

"I've had a total of 15 surgeries, and I just started my 72nd round of chemo yesterday morning. So, you know, still here, still kicking," Brucker said.

Despite his ongoing battle with cancer, Brucker found purpose in helping others facing similar challenges.

"I was diagnosed with stage four colon cancer in 2020 so that's the reason I bought this car, because I wasn't given a very good chance to live. So, we've been using this car to help other patients to raise money and just, you know, help them have fun, help them with bills, send people on vacations, and, you know, build them a deck if they want to get outside, and all sorts of fun things," Brucker said.

His 2011 Shelby Ford GT-500, nicknamed the "chemo cab," has become a symbol of hope and joy for fellow cancer patients.

"But it's more of just one-on-one time to sit with other patients and just talk about going through treatments and, you know, something that we can relate together on, and something that we've both been through so kind of intimate setting where we can just sit back and have a nice conversation with each other," Brucker said.

When he found out he had cancer, he bought his dream car. Now, he brings others along for the ride.

Brucker's mission is to make the cancer journey less daunting by creating moments of laughter during difficult times.

"Going through treatment with myself. It was kind of depressing going through it. So, I decided to kind of take the reins myself and decided to just have more fun with it. You know, it's, I think you can control, you know, your outcome, if you put your mind to it," Brucker said.

The upcoming Cruising for Cancer event will feature various vehicles and prizes to raise funds for local cancer patients.

"We'll have all sorts of trophies. We have a Best in Show prize table for the winner. Whoever brings the best in show out. It'll be all sorts of cars, any make or model, trucks, motorcycles. We just want everyone to come out, have a good time and, you know, raise awareness for colon cancer as well," Brucker said.

All proceeds from the event will benefit local cancer patients. For Brucker, supporting others has helped him discover his true purpose.

"It kind of gives me my purpose with this. The reason that I was diagnosed with cancer. The doctors don't know why, no family history or anything. So, this kind of helps me find purpose through it and gives me a reason to keep fighting," he said.

Despite his ongoing battle, Brucker remains optimistic about his future.

"We're on the upward trend, so it's looking good. But, you know, compared to the diagnosis I was given in the beginning, it's a heck of a lot better. So, I'm stubborn, so I'm still here," Brucker said.

Cruising for Cancer is Saturday, June 14, from 9 a.m. to Noon at Libbie Mill Midtown.



