Country band with Virginia ties to close out After Hours Concert Series

Posted at 9:13 PM, Oct 28, 2021
DOSWELL, Va. -- A popular country music band will close out this year's After Hours Concert Series.

"Very successful, we're at the last show of the season, couldn't be happier bringing Old Dominion this Friday," Matthew Creeger with the concert series said.

This isn't the first time that Old Dominion has performed for the series. The band took the stage in the summer of 2018. They're also no stranger to Virginia.

"They're definitely a huge Richmond, Virginia band. Virginia in general, their frontman is actually from James Madison, he represents them proudly. Because they're from Virginia, fans are pumped up, the band is pumped up," Creeger said.

Old Dominion performs on Friday at Meadow Event Park in Doswell. Doors will open at 5 p.m. Caitlyn Smith will be opening before the band takes the stage around 8 p.m.

The concert is rain-or-shine except in the case of severe weather. For tickets, visit their website.

