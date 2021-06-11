Cornhole Challenge to raise funds for cancer patients

RICHMOND, Va. -- Cornhole is a familiar game at backyard parties and at some events. Now, the non-profit CancerLinc is taking the game to another level.

"So we wanted to have an event that was family-friendly that everyone could come out and enjoy no matter what your skill level is with corn hole says," said Chris Williams, the Executive Director CancerLinc.

The event is also a way to raise necessary funds for CancerLinc."

"CancerLinc connects local cancer patients with volunteer attorneys, financial advisors and other community resources to help them with the legal and financial matters that tend to come along with a cancer diagnosis," Williams said.

Teams are forming for the June 12 challenge at City Stadium, but the event is not just about the competition. Families will be entertained at the family play area and can play other games like jumbo connect four.

Because this is a fundraiser for CancerLinc, attendees will hear from a cancer patient who has benefited from their services.

"So I think it will be inspiring as well as fun as well as help us raise needed funds to keep our services going for local patients," Williams said.

There are other ways to support CancerLinc for a small donation.

"And we have five great packages that they can make $10 donations and enter for a chance to win one of those packages," Williams said.

Some of the packages include a trip for four to Colonial Downs, Burger Bash for six, Drive Shack and others. Donations can be made online at cancerlinc.org or at the event.

The Cornhole Challenge is on June 12 from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. at City Stadium. It’s free for spectators and a fee for teams. For more information and to register your team, visit cancerlinc.org.