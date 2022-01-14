Community leaders to commemorate life of MLK Jr.

RICHMOND, Va. -- Community leaders and Richmonders will commemorate the life and work of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. this weekend.

One of the events to commemorate his life is the ninth annual MLK Community Day, fashioned after Dr. King's teachings like economic wellness, development and giving citizens a second chance.

This year's top is Social Entrepreneurship and is open to everyone, including former inmates.

"It's just for the general population but we want to include them as well. Because we have men and women who have returned from incarceration. Now for the general population when we talk about business plans, that's not something we talk about often so we're talking about continuous education, we are talking about the basics of finance and that's for the general population as well," Clovia Lawrence, a community outreach director and radio personality, said.

The event will be on Monday at 1 p.m. and is sponsored by Project Give Back to Community and the Richmond City Justice Center located at 1701 Fairfield Way.

Masks are required for the event and attendees must register online. The event will also be live-streamed.

There is also an MLK shoe drive on Monday starting at 7:30 a.m. at Westhampton United Methodist Church. New or used shoes of any size can be dropped off in the rear parking lot of the church located at 6100 Patterson Avenue in Richmond.