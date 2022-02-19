Club offers chance to discuss books over a beer

RICHMOND, Va. -- A local venue offers customers the chance to read and discuss a book while enjoying a beer.

The book club is held at Intermission Beer Company. It's initiated by a librarian and other patrons and their love of books.

"So we thought, well, let's have a book club get together and we won't actually have an assigned book to read, it's gonna be more like a show and tell," Courtney White with Intermission Beer Company said. "So everybody comes and talks about books that they've already read or want to read."

Those attending can bring a book or one use at the Beer Company. On special dates, local authors will join in on the discussions.

Books and Beers is every first and third Sunday at 4 p.m. The next one will be on Sunday at Intermission Beer Company in Glen Allen.

There will also be help provided for students trying to figure out how to pay for college at a pop-up party. Several local organizations will be teaming up to help families fill out financial aid applications.

The free part will be on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Dewey Gottwald Center behind the science museum. The event will have food, music, prizes, scholarships and an opportunity fair.

While registration for the event is suggested, walk-ins are welcomed as well. Visit their website for more details.