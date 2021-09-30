Charity motorcycle, bike rides to benefit organizations

RICHMOND, Va. -- A motorcycle ride and a bike ride are doing their part to help benefit local charities.

Whether you have a motorcycle or not, you can still support the Ride To Survive Breast Cancer Ride. Its one of two events to benefit the American Cancer Society.

Sylvia Alexander-Wall, president of The Ladies Of Elegance Incorporated, sponsors the events.

"I think that people need to know that to fight anything you're doing, any charity event or trying to raise money, it takes a collective of people to do it," Sylvia said.

You can join The Ladies of Elegance Incorporated and other bike groups at the Making Strides Against Breast Cancer Walk later in October and for the Ride to Survive Breast Cancer on October 2.

Staging for the motorcycle ride begins at 9 a.m. at Steel Horse Harley Davidson in Midlothian.

From there, the parade of bikes will head to Pops Bar and Grill on Midlothian Turnpike. You can also support the event without having a bike.

"We need the general public to come as well, whether you're in your car, you're walking, on your bicycle, you want to get in the procession with the motorcycles, whatever. We need everybody to come together to fight this thing called cancer," Sylvia said.

Registration for the ride is $35. Donations can also be made. For more information, visit the event's Facebook page or the Ladies of Elegance Incorporated's website.

The 13th annual Virginia Credit Union Moonlight Ride will also be held on Saturday. It starts and finishes at Sports Bakers Stadium and takes participants through Lakeside, Bryan Park and Scott's Addition before finishing with a street-festival style celebration.

The three-mile family ride starts at 7:30 p.m. and the eight-mile full course ride starts at 8 p.m.

Participants are invited to sport their best costumes as they ride.

The event supports Bike Walk RVA which advocates for comfortable and connected places to bike and walk for people of all ages and abilities.

For more information, visit their website.