Celebrating Chinese New Year, Broadway in Richmond and a wedding expo

RICHMOND, Va. -- It’s the year of the Tiger! Celebrate the Chinese New Year this weekend at the Richmond Lunar New Year celebration. The event is sponsored by the OCA-CVC, Organization of Chinese Americans—Central Virginia Chapter.

The virtual celebration features Chinese folk music, dance, cultural performances, the Lion dance and prizes. The live stream is Saturday, from 1:30- 4 p.m. Those interested in attending the event can find more details online.

Broadway in Richmond is back for its second show this season with the true story “Come From Away”.

“And that’s a really exciting story what happened on 9/11 when all of those planes had to land somewhere and it’s about a true story about a community in New Finland who took in many of these passengers from all different kinds of walks of life, ethnicity, religion and how they all came together to get through some very trying times," says Cindy Creasy, with Broadway In Richmond.

Come From Away runs from February 1st through February 6 at the Altria Theatre.

Broadway in Richmond’s next show is The Lion King March 9th through March 20th, followed by Fiddler on the Roof from April 5th to April 10th and Cats April 15 and 16.

To learn about safety precautions, tickets and other shows, visit their website.

And for brides-to-be, The Wedding Experience is on Sunday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at The Greater Richmond Convention Center.

CBS 6 viewers get 50% off tickets, use code CBS6. Visit their website for tickets.