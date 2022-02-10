Celebrating Black art, culture and music at the VMFA

RICHMOND, Va. -- As we enter the second week of Black History Month, Richmonders can enjoy a virtual "Jazz Around the Museum" event featuring a popular musician. Also, a classic love story will come alive on stage.

The Virginia Museum of Fine Arts has a collection of African American art and programs that celebrate Black art, culture, stories and music.

On Thursday from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., visitors can enjoy a virtual Dominion Energy "Jazz Around The Museum" with James "Plunky" Branch.

Plunky will discuss the Great Migration of Black people in America and the flight of Black artists to Europe and he will also be performing.

the event is free and the program can also be watched on the museum's YouTube page.

Be sure to also check out RVA Community Makers Art on view from Feb. 23 through March 14, led by artist Hamiliton Glass.

For more information about these events, visit the museum's website.

Under the direction of Malcolm Burn, the Richmond Ballet will present the classic love story of Romeo and Juliet with the Richmond Symphony.

Attendees can see Romeo and Juliet at the Carpenter Theater at the Dominion Energy Center from Feb. 18 through Feb. 20

For more information, visit their website or call (804) 344-0906.