Broadway returns to Richmond with new shows, classic favorites

RICHMOND, Va. -- Broadway is back in Richmond with a new season, new shows and some favorites returning to the Altria Theater.

Disney's The Lion King is one of the favorite shows that will be returning to the stage.

And Cindy Creasy with the theater said that there's more than one reason to be excited for what is to come this season.

"It’s just a favorite among everyone but it also says that we’re back, you know, we’ve got a big blockbuster and we’re just thrilled we’re back in the beautiful Altria and we can’t wait," Creasy said.

The Lion King will open in March but there are plenty of other favorites on the schedule.

"We have several premieres, we’re starting off with Anastasia, which is a premiere that’s in October, then we have Come from Away in February another premiere, a wonderful classic, My Fair Lady which is just fantastic, and then what a lot of people love but still one of those wonderful classics, Jesus Christ Super Star," Creasy said.

"Mean Girls" is scheduled for September 2022 and Hamilton will return for the 2022-2023 season.

According to Creasy, the best way to secure tickets to these shows is to purchase a subscription. You can find more details about the shows to come by visiting their website.