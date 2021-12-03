Bizarre Bazaar offers unique assortment of gifts for holiday season

RICHMOND, Va. -- The Bizarre Bazaar is returning to Richmond Raceway and gives buyers the chance to find the perfect special gift for someone in their life.

"We're so grateful to have the opportunity to be back. It's been two years since we've been able to host our show at the Richmond Raceway complex and we just could not be more happy," Buff Ramsey with the bazaar said.

The event offers multiple buildings filled with unique finds.

"We have four buildings full of wonderful exhibitors. We've got gourmet food, clothing, jewelry exhibitors. We have an entire building dedicated entirely to artists and crafters who we are so happy to have. It's a beautiful show and if there's an odd person on your list you have a hard time shopping for, this is the place to do it," Ramsey said.

The event has made accommodations to make sure the shopping experience is pleasurable to all who visit.

"We've opened up the space a lot to make the flow of traffic through here very easy. We want to make it a safe, comfortable shopping environment," Ramsey said.

The event will be open through on Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. and on Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

People can purchase tickets by visiting their website. Tickets are also being sold at the door of the event.