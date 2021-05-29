Ashland Bikefest combines passions for motorcycles, faith and the open road

ASHLAND, Va. -- A weekend of shared passions, motorcycles, faith and the open road will be hosted in Ashland and the new festival has a lot to share.

"It’s a fellowship and a union of people who just want to have a family-friendly event that enjoys who are motor and motorcycle enthusiasts. We’re ready to get out there and enjoy because we’ve been stuck inside for so long" says Marie Cammock-Payne creator of the Ashland Fellowship & Bikefest.

"And the more I’ve learned about it the more I understand that this is an underserved niche community, so as a tourism office we thought what a way to jump-start tourism then bringing people together," says Matthew Robinette, Director of Visitor Experience Richmond Region Tourism.

The Ashland Fellowship and BikeFest runs from June 4 through 6 and is jammed packed with live music, food trucks and motorcycles.

The event kicks off Friday, June 4 at the Richmond Harley Davidson in Ashland. On June 5, there’s a bike show at 109 Hanover Avenue and the festival ends on Sunday with a very special event.

The blessing of Bikes is an event where people can bring any kind of motorcycle or bicycle to a venue at 109 Hanover Avenue to get a blessing from our church community partner.

At its core, this is a charitable event as well and proceeds from what the tithes ride are going to a specific church. They will change the church every year that they hold the event.

"Let’s come out and celebrate we’re not just celebrating Ashland, Virginia we’re celebrating the motorcyclists and we’re celebrating families and very importantly we’re celebrating central Virginia," Marie said.

The inaugural Ashland Fellowship and Bike Fest will benefit the Brown Grove Baptist Church. The festival is free and open to the public, except for the tithes ride. To register for the ride and get more information on the Bike Fest, visit the event’s website or social media page.