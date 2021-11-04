Area events to offer pecans, oysters off the grill

RICHMOND, Va. -- Those in the area can be the judge of a pecan festival this weekend or enjoy some oysters off the grill.

There will be plenty of pecans to eat and purchase on Saturday at Richard Bland College of William and Mary.

"They have Virginia's largest pecan grove and that's where this wonderful festival is," Martha Burton, the tourism director with Petersburg Area Regional Tourism, said.

With beautifully lined pecan trees well over 100 years old, the event will be a day full of fun for families. Officials will be on hand with information about the college. There will also be food trucks, craftsmen, music and pecan vendors.

The Pecan Festival is on Saturday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. The event is free and attendees are urged to bring their pets to compete in the pet costume contest.

Just minutes away from the Pecan Festival, visitors will find the Battersea Oyster Roast and BBQ on the grounds of a 250-year-old historic home.

The event will have live music, a display of British cars, beer and wine and an online auction inside the partly restored house.

Attendees will have until November 28 to buy an item. The funds will benefit the continued restoration of Battersea.

The event is on Saturday from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Tickets are $40. For additional details, visit their website or call (804) 732-9882.

For more oysters, head to Urbanna for the 64th annual Urbanna Oyster Festival that will be held on Friday and Saturday.