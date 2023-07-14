'There's still time to be a part' of Anthem LemonAid next Friday, Saturday and Sunday

RICHMOND, Va. -- Anthem LemonAid, the annual event that has been raising money to help children fight cancer at Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU since 2000, is next Friday, July 21 through Sunday, July 23.

"There's still time to be a part of the campaign," Vaughan Clark, the special events coordinator for the Children's Hospital Foundation said. "The deadline to register is next Tuesday, the 18th."

All of the funds raised from the event will stay locally, Clark said.

WTVR Children's Hospital Foundation Special Events Coordinator Vaughan Clark

"They go directly to support the Children's Hospital of Richmond at VCU, specifically, hematology and oncology services," Clark explained. "So families and patients dealing with pediatric cancer."

Every year a patient is chosen from that clinic to serve as the Anthem LemonAid Ambassador. This year, the patient is 7-year-old Kyleigh Beasley.

Clark said the girl has a cancer that caused a tumor in her wrist, which has been removed.

"She's doing extremely well, she is bright, she's giggly, she's enthusiastic, she's a cheerleader," Clark said. "She's going to be in second grade next year, she is a bright shining light."

WTVR Kyleigh Beasley



Kyleigh will have her own stand on Sunday, July 23 at the Walmart at Hancock Village in Chesterfield from 10 a.m to noon.

And just like Kyleigh, your kids can have their own LemonAid stand. But hurry, registration ends Tuesday, July 18.

"In the kit you get cups, you get a picture, you get lemonade mix," Clark said. "You get a banner with our ambassador's photo on it. You get in get some other fun, summertime swag."

WTVR Anthem LemondAid



Additionally, WTVR CBS 6 will host an Anthem LemonAid stand outside our historic Broad Street studios on Friday, July 21 from 8:30 a.m. - 7 p.m.

The stand will be located in front of the station at 3301 W. Broad Street. If you cannot attend the event, you can make a donation online.

WTVR Kyleigh Beasley

This year you’ll find a map on Anthem LemonAid’s website with a list of stands to visit. Another way to support the Anthem LemonAid fundraiser is with the Restaurant Challenge.

"And what they are doing is they're selecting a lemon-inspired dish from their menu, where a portion of the proceeds over lemonade weekend will go to support Anthem LemonAid," Clark explained.

Click herefor more information or to sign up to host a stand.

Do you know about a good news story happening in your community? Click hereto email WTVR.com and the CBS 6 News team.