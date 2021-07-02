Anthem LemonAid fundraiser to support children with cancer

RICHMOND, Va. -- During the month of July, expect to see lemonade stands all over Central Virginia for the 21st annual Anthem LemonAid fundraiser.

"It benefits Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, specifically benefits the ASK Hematology and Oncology Clinics, so all funds raised from Anthem LemonAid presented by Richmond Ford benefit that clinic," says Vaughan Clark with Children’s Hospital Foundation at VCU.

The event not only brings families and friends together but the community has the opportunity to support children with cancer. As of today, $1.6 million have been raised and registration is open.

"And if they go to anthemlemonaidrichmond.com, participants can register for either a virtual stand or a physical stand and we have a kit pick-up scheduled for the middle of July, July 15," Clark said,

Kits include lemonade mix, a pitcher, cups, glasses, masks and a banner of patient champion Josie.

You can also participate in the lemon, sports or baking challenge and share pictures on social media. As a registered participant, you’ll get your own fundraising page.

"So if you have family and friends that want to donate specifically to your stand they can go to, you can direct them to your fundraising page, and they can make a donation right online," Clark said.

Registration is open all month long, and make sure to join CBS 6 for our own lemonade stand in July.