Annual sunflower festival offers stunning views of massive flower fields

MANAKIN SABOT, Va. -- Just a few minutes from Short Pump, visitors will find sunflowers as far as the eyes can see. Visitors will have the chance to enjoy the flowering fields at the annual sunflower festival.

Alvis Farms' fifty acres of sunflowers can be found in Manakin Sabot.

"We’ve got sunflower maze, lots of kids activities a pick your own sunflower patch as well as our own dairy cattle for you to see and large equipment like combines and tractors and ample space to take pictures for all your family memories," Rachel Henley with Alvis Farms said.

Even though the ladies of the farm started the festival in 2019, they were no stranger to farming sunflowers.

"We’ve been growing sunflowers for many years before that and actually had trespassing issues which spurred us as the women to kinda take on the public-facing part to support our family farm and open the field up so that the community can enjoy the beauty," Henley said.

Henley said that visitors to the flower fields will be stunned by the size of the land.

"I think it’s really fun to know that 50 acres is more than 20 Olympics size swimming pools, so I know I’ve been enjoying the Olympics at night and it’s crazy to think how many Olympics size fields swimming pools are in the field right here," Henley said.

The sunflowers will be on display through August 8 on weekdays from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. and 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. On the weekends, visitors can explore the fields from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. For more information, visit the farm's website or Facebook page.