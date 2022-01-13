Annual 5K race to honor Hanover mother killed on a run

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. -- Thousands of people will lace up their running shoes in support of a fellow runner who was killed while out on a run.

The annual "Megsmiles" 5K honors Meg Menzies, a Hanover wife and mother of three who was hit and killed by a drunk driver while out for a run in January of 2014.

Days after she was killed, two of her friends created a Facebook page asking others to join them in a run to honor the runner. Over a thousand runners answered that call.

The annual event will be held on Saturday. You can also attend the event virtually.

Meg's Miles 5K is at Atlee High School in Mechanicsville. There is also a kid's run at 8:30 a.m. The 5K race begins at 9 a.m. All proceeds will go to the Meg's Miles Charity.

You can find more information online.