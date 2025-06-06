Allianz Amphitheater opens in Richmond. What you need to know before you go

RICHMOND, Va. — The Allianz Amphitheater at Riverfront celebrated its grand opening this week ahead of Saturday night's concert featuring Grammy-winner Rick Springfield.

The 7,500-capacity venue features about 800 seats in the pit area, which can be removed depending on the show, 2,500 fixed seats and a lawn large enough for about 4,200 fans.

"From the beginning, our goal was clear, to build a gathering place that reflects our rich history, celebrates its beauty, and invites the community to come together," Allianz Amphitheater General Manager Rebecca Street said.

The amphitheater is equipped with a grand stage measuring 100 feet wide and 40 feet deep, designed to attract major acts that previously may have bypassed Richmond.

"This is just yet another example where we're bringing like topflight venues, to bring in all kinds of music, to be a space where people can connect and enjoy what the city has to offer," Richmond Mayor Danny Avula said.

Avula emphasized the venue's importance to Richmond.

"It is also a part of what every growing city needs, which is a place that people can come together and enjoy musical acts, and so I hope people would really embrace that, as we are a growing city with more and more of a national profile," he said.

Located in the heart of Downtown Riverfront at 350 Tredegar Street, the venue's initial lineup includes performers like Dave Matthews, James Taylor, Counting Crows, Boyz II Men, Dwight Yoakam, Brad Paisley, and Widespread Panic.

"The lineup so far this year looks amazing, and I hope to see you at a few of my favorite events. I know that I'll be at Dave Matthews. I'm also a James Taylor fan and Counting Crows," Allianz Chief Sales Officer Ricky Horowitz said.

Mayor Avula shared his own plans.

"I'm not able to make Dave Matthews, my wife is a huge fan, so she will be here. I was actually really excited about a non-musical event with Steve Martin and Martin Short. They're doing a show here, I think, in September, and hopefully I can make it to that one," he said.

For concertgoers planning to attend events, Street recommends planning transportation in advance.

"There's over 8,000 spots on the traffic study that we did," Horowitz said. "So there's places that are within a 15-minute walk, which I think is incredible. I think people will find that it's actually a lot easier to get around."

Those using rideshare services can be dropped off at the 7th St. Roundabout near Tredegar.

The venue operates as a cash-free system with a clear bag policy. Small blankets and factory-sealed water bottles are permitted. While personal lawn chairs are not allowed, they are available to rent inside the venue.

