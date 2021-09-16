Watch
Afro Fest wraps up The Festival of Arts at Dogwood Dell

Posted at 10:22 PM, Sep 15, 2021
RICHMOND, Va. -- The Festival of Arts will end its season at Dogwood Dell with The Afro Fest.

As with many other events, The Afro Fest was canceled last year because of the pandemic. However, this year it is back.

"We're super excited how the Dell went this year, excited to see people back in person and of course, excited to end with probably my favorite event of the summer, Afro Fest," Shanna Battle, who works with the City of Richmond, said.

The event will have music and food, among other things for attendees.

"Like you said, music, food, dancing and also a village where people can shop authentic African clothing, jewelry, soaps, anything that you can possibly think of is something that is going to be here for everybody," Battle said.

The event is free and it is from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturday. For more information, visit Richmond's website or head to the City of Richmond Parks and Recreation Facebook page.

