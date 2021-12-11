A weekend full of holiday festivities in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. -- The Richmond Boat Parade of Lights will be back on the James River on Saturday.

Decorated boats will start cruising around 5 p.m. at Rocketts Landing, boats will then make their way to Osborne Boat Landing. Other popular spots to catch the parade include Richmond Intermediate dock, the Boathouse and the Lilly Pad Café in Varina. The parade is scheduled to finish up around 7:30 p.m.

Making music for a good cause, local rockers are once again raising funds to benefit the Children’s Hospital at VCU with concerts around town.

Punks for Presents RVA holiday shows span musical genres beyond punk to include metal, rock ‘n’ roll and more. All of the proceeds will go to purchase presents for children in our area. Concerts are on December 10, 11, 17 and 18. For concert locations, visit the Punks for Presents Facebook page.

This weekend, the Valentine Museum will host the annual Court End Christmas. Admission for the event is free and shuttle transportation is available to nine historic sites that include the Governor’s Mansion, St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, John Marshall House and more. There will also be children’s activities, entertainment, and tours,

Court End Christmas is from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday. For all nine historic sites, visit the Valentine’s website.

Tickets are available to see Grammy Award-winner Gladys Knight at the Altria Theatre on December 19. Tickets can be purchased here.