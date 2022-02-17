A night filled with dinner, a movie and some smooth jazz

RICHMOND, Va. -- One local event is offering dinner and a movie along with some music.

Smooth Jazz Sundays are held at Cinebistro at Stony Point.

"Well, we started Smooth Jazz Sundays about 2019 and we've been doing it ever since. We've been looking for the perfect venue and CineBistro offers everything that we want. CineBistro also offers corporate events, birthday parties, private screening, so they are known for that, but Smooth Jazz Sundays has been a new programming option that they're offering so we are here to do live music and offer a great dining experience," said Jake Holmes, the producer of the events,

Those who organize the events do their best to make it feel like a full entertainment experience.

"You come an hour before the show starts and you just have a nice social experience, but the big thing about the fact that the band does a show concept, so you kind of feels like a Vegas type thing, and they are designed to present that in their program," Holmes said.

The events also benefit some local charities.

"Well, we started the Precise Team Event Planners as an organization that helps organizations raise money for their foundations, so that's how we started. When we go to these events, people would say, where can we go to enjoy a nice evening of live entertainment and have a great meal and so we found CineBistro," Holmes said.

There will be an event held this upcoming weekend.

"It's gonna be Sunday, February the 20th, two shows 3:00 p.m. and 6:00 p.m. So if you don't have your tickets get your tickets, you're selling fast," Holmes said.

The band Klaxton Brown will be performing on Sunday. Tickets for the event can't be purchased at the door and must be purchased in advance. You can purchase tickets by visiting Holmes' Facebook page or by visiting his Instagram page.