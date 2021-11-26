🚂Model Railroad Show is underway at Science Museum of Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. -- The 44th Annual Model Railroad Show at the Science Museum of Virginia presented by Dominion Energy is underway in Richmond.

The three-day event features eight model train displays with various scaled locomotives riding through intricate landscapes and miniature cities created by HO, O and N-scale model train enthusiasts from across Virginia.

Other highlights include seeing the museum’s vintage train cars, taking a trackless train ride on the Teddy Bear Express between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. and watching a blacksmith forge custom metal pieces from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The Model Railroad Show is Friday, Nov. 26-Sunday, Nov. 28 from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily. Click here for more information.

In addition to the activities, the “Speed,” “Boost!,” “Bringing the Dead to Life,” “Birds of the Commonwealth” and “Hot Wheels™: Race to Win™” exhibitions will all be open for guests to explore.

Model Railroad Show activities are free with museum admission. While the Model Railroad Show is included with Museum admission, all guests – including Museum members – must reserve their entry time. Officials strongly recommended that this is done online in advance. [Click here for more information.

Accordingly, the Science Museum will follow timed entry to the Model Railroad Show with 75 tickets available in each 15-minute timeslot to manage the flow of guests.

Attendees, including members, should pre-purchase tickets on the Science Museum’s website to help ensure they get the timeslot they would like. Onsite tickets will be sold in person based on availability.

Guests may visit the Science Museum at any point before or after they explore the model trains during regular business hours.