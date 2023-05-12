104th annual Powhatan County Fair offers fun with a purpose: 'We have some really cool stuff'

POWHATAN COUNTY, Va. -- From helicopter rides to amusement rides to ax throwing, the 104th year of the Powhatan County Fair this Friday, Saturday and Sunday is sure to thrill and to serve.

“This year we have some really cool stuff,” said volunteer Randa Jackson.

Organizers are hoping to attract 30,000 visitors during the 3-day event located on historic grounds.

“For us putting this fair together is absolutely amazing, and it gives us an opportunity to give back and just bring people together to just love on each other,” explained Jackson.

WTVR Randa Jackson

The Powhatan County Fair Association makes a point to include charity in the event. Free dental services will be offered on Sunday from 1-6 p.m. The group is also taking donations all weekend for Feed More and Backpacks of Love.

“Every week we work with the school systems, and they let us know how many children need bags for the weekend,” said Backpacks of Love Executive Director Matt Henke.

WTVR Backpacks of Love Executive Director Matt Henke

Fair volunteers will collect the donations and pack non-perishable food bags for delivery at schools in seven counties.

“These are children that would generally not have food for the weekend if we didn't provide it for them,” Henke said.

WTVR Powhatan County Fair

The fair’s signature event, Cruz-n For A Cause, will start at 11 a.m. on Sunday and feature show cars with trunks loaded with donations for Backpacks of Love. Visitors are encouraged to bring monetary donations to the parade.

There's also the Heritage Village to visit on the fairgrounds, medieval re-enactments, live music, food, a petting zoo, a haunted house, and card games.

The best part? Admission and parking are free. For a complete rundown of events, visit PowhatanFair.org.

Do you know about a good news story happening in your community? Click hereto email WTVR.com and the CBS 6 News team.