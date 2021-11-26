Ludyn is shy, but does well in school

RICHMOND, Va. — November is National Adoption Month and CBS 6 is Working For You through our partnership with JFS/Connecting Hearts to find every child in Virginia's foster system a loving family. Nearly 800 children in Virginia’s foster system are waiting for a permanent loving home. The pandemic has isolated them even further from the connections we take for granted at school, work, or home.

Especially acute is the need for older children to find a forever family before they age out of the system. You can have an impact even if it’s just for a year or two.

Ludyn, 14, loves playing basketball, fishing, swimming and playing video games.

He can be shy until he gets comfortable, but he always shows appreciation for anything others do for him and his friends say everyone loves him.

He's made great progress in school and has been encouraged to apply for honors programs.

Ludyn is respectful and mature, and would do well in a family where he is the only child or the youngest. He would love to be able to maintain his relationship with this siblings.

As Connecting Hearts – A Deborah J Johnston Charity, celebrates National Adoption Month, our "30 Kids in 30 Days" initiative is to bring awareness to 30 kids or siblings who are available for forever homes. Our kids are all ages and races, they were put in foster care due to no fault of their own.


