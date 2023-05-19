Lebanese Food Festival is underway in Glen Allen Saint Anthony's Maronite Church in Glen Allen.

GLEN ALLEN, Va. – The 38th annual Lebanese Food Festival kicked off Friday at Saint Anthony's Maronite Church in Glen Allen.

The festival, which runs rain or shine through Sunday, features Lebanese food and cultural experiences along with live music and entertainment.

Sandra Joseph Brown has been volunteering at the festival since it first began... And says that the longevity of the event means the community has really embraced Lebanese culture.

“We embrace you guys because without you we wouldn't be here,” Brown said. “Our parish is a small parish. It’s only 300 families, but there are four generations of workers, so you learn to cook before you learn to walk and talk, truly.”

Click here for more information about the festival.

Do you know about a good news story happening in your community? Click hereto email WTVR.com and the CBS 6 News team.