Bowl for Pink honors Stephanie Rochon, raises money for free mammograms

SHORT PUMP, Va. – One of Reach Out for Life’s signature events, Bowl for Pink, was held Saturday afternoon at the Bowlero in Short Pump.

CBS 6 anchors Reba Hollingsworth and Bill Fitzgerald donned bowling shoes to raise money to help the nonprofit continue its support for those battling breast cancer.

“Reach Out for Life has been doing this for more than decade,” Norah Lind, the group’s executive director, said. “And we help women through every step of the process. That means we help them with a screening mammogram – and if that’s OK they are good for another year.”

However, Lind said that if something is detected like cancer, then organization will be there help them “through every step of the process ”

The organization also honored longtime CBS 6 anchor Stephanie Rochon, who passed away in 2015 after a year-long battle with cancer. Rochon delivered monthly Buddy Check 6 reports on breast cancer through the eyes of the survivors and doctors. Hollingsworth continues that legacy in Rochon’s honor.

This was event's sixth year following a three-year hiatus due to the pandemic.

