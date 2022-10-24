Watch Now
Richmond Heart Walk raises more than $546,000: 'There's help and there's miracles'

Posted at 8:35 PM, Oct 23, 2022
RICHMOND, Va. -- The American Heart Association's Richmond Heart Walk Saturday at Libbie Mill Midtown raised more than $546,000.

"Our Richmond Heart Walk has always been about coming together, getting hearts pumping, honoring survivors, raising lifesaving funds - and having fun along the way," organizers said.

WTVR CBS 6 Traffic Anchor Kristen Luehrs once again served as emcee.

