The story behind Radio One's 3-day holiday toy drive: 'I want to be a blessing'

RICHMOND, Va. — The 19th annual Radio One & Miss Community Clovia Toy Drive took place this weekend in Richmond.

Clovia Lawrence with Radio One Richmond said the toys collected will go to more than 345 Richmond families who pre-registered to receive toys last month.

The radio station group asked for donations of new, unwrapped toys, books and clothing Friday. Dec. 2 through Sunday, Dec. 4 at the Walmart on Sheila Lane.

Lawrence said the event's goal is to promote public safety.

"We want to promote the kids of Richmond and Central Virginia. We're talking typical children, families who work hard every day who can't afford gifts for the kids," Lawrence said.

The drive also provides toys for children who have suffered trauma, domestic violence or whose parents are incarcerated.

Lawrence said she started the drive 19 years ago because of what she witnessed growing up.

"When I grew up, I had wonderful Christmases," Lawrence recalled. "I was a part of a school system where kids didn't have Christmas at all. No toys under the tree. The kids were upset. The kids were bullied because they didn't have the same thing. So I swore, just as I was blessed, I want to be a blessing to other children. And so here we are 19 years later."

Lawrence said she hopes the toys will brighten a child's Christmas and even inspire them.

"Our kids are going to be out of school for winter break for two weeks," Lawrence said. "Don't we want them distracted with something educational, whether it's riding a bike, whether it's a boombox? You remember those days . We remember and we want the same for our kids. I don't want kids to have less than I ever had when I was growing up."

Lawrence had this message for Richmond's children.

"The kids that are being good this season, great," she said. "But there are some kids who want to be good this season that they are in the midst of chaos. We love you, too."

Radio One stations are iPower 92.1 FM; KISS-FM 99.3/105.7 FM; Praise 104.7 FM, THE BOX 99.5/102.7.

FULL INTERVIEW: The story behind Radio One Toy Drive