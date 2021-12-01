🎄Dominion Energy Christmas Parade is Saturday: 'Bringing Back the Fun'

RICHMOND, Va. — Everyone’s favorite beagle will lead off the 38th annual Dominion Energy Christmas Parade on Broad Street in Richmond this Saturday.

The parade, which begins at 10 a.m. and runs until noon on Dec. 4, will run between the Science Museum of Virginia and 7th Street.

Snoopy, who also served as Grand Marshal in 2018, returns with his Peanuts pals courtesy of Kings Dominion.

Additionally, this year’s parade theme is “Bringing Back the Fun in 2021!”

“We are so excited about bringing holiday cheer back to the streets of Richmond this year,” Parade Director Beth Karrer said. “Snoopy has always been a fan favorite and embodies this year’s theme perfectly.”

The beloved tradition includes regional talent, including high school and college marching bands, high-stepping equestrian units, dance troupes, themed floats, super-sized helium balloons, Legendary Santa and tons of fun.

Honorary Grand Marshals include JMU Softball Pitcher Odicci Alexander and Coach Loren LaPorte. Alexander was the starting pitcher for James Madison University from 2017 to 2021, leading the team to their first-ever Women's College World Series in 2021. She was also named Softball America's 2021 NCAA Pitcher of the Year.

“We’re delighted to have the Christmas Parade back this year,” Dominion Energy Charitable Foundation President Hunter A. Applewhite said. “Dominion Energy is honored to be a sponsor of this long-standing Richmond tradition, and we can’t wait to see everyone come together for this holiday event.”

WTVR CBS 6 will broadcast the parade live on television and stream the parade on WTVR.com beginning at 10 a.m. [BONUS: Click here for the parade line-up.] The parade will also be rebroadcast on CBS 6 from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Christmas Day.

The tradition, which is free and open to the public, attracts tens of thousands of people from across the state and thousands more tune in for the TV and online broadcasts.