1st-ever Mischief & Music Fest held on April Fool's Day in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. – April Fools Day heralded a new River City festival on Saturday.

Main Line Brewery in Richmond was filled with music from local bands, food and booze for the inaugural Mischief & Music Fest.

Guests could showcase their best jokes in a comedy competition and prove their skills in a rock-paper-scissors tournament.

Sen. Tim Kaine also made an appearance at the festival and showed off his legendary harmonica skills.

The event raised money to help Commonwealth Autism support Virginians living with autism.

“The goal today is autism acceptance,” Commonwealth Autism President and CEO Tyler Hart. “With it being Autism Acceptance Month, we want people to understand that people that have autism can live a normal life. And we want to help them to do that. And just to let people know that we exist and we’re here to help.”

Click here to learn more about Commonwealth Autismor to make a donation.

