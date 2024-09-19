How to support Walter the Weather Dog in RAL's Calendar Contest

RICHMOND, Va. -- Voting nearly coming to an end for Richmond Animal League's (RAL) Calendar Contest.

Proceeds go to support RAL to help sheltered animals and families who are struggling financially and can't afford food for their pets.

CBS 6's Walter The Weather Dog is competing for the chance to be featured in the 2025 calendar. Click here to make a donation for Walter and support animals and families in the Richmond area.

The top 12 pets who raise the most money for shelter dogs and cats, get to be cover-dog or cover-cat of their month in RAL's 2025 calendar.

The contest ends Saturday, Sept. 21. That is when the calendar winners will be revealed at RAL's Fall Fest from 4-7 p.m.

