Chesterfield hospice hosts annual 'Until We Meet Again' service Saturday

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — Serenity First Hospice is inviting members of the community to its annual "Until We Meet Again" memorial service this Saturday, Oct. 28.

The event, which will take place at 2 p.m. at Unity of Bon Air located at 923 Buford Road, serves as a remembrance for those who have passed by celebrating their lives and lasting impact on the community.

Additionally, the event will feature a special service that will offer a moment of reflection and solace for attendees.

Serenity First Hospice

"Following the memorial service, guests are invited to join for refreshments and a time of communal celebration, providing an opportunity for attendees to come together in honor of their loved ones," organizers said.

If you are interested in attending, RSVP to Elizabeth Modeste at 804-562-5777 or email her at elizabeth@sfhospice.com.

Click herefor more information.