Rain prompts changes for Richmond SPCA's Dog Jog this weekend

RICHMOND, Va. -- The 22nd annual Dog Jog and 5k Run, benefiting the Richmond SPCA, took place Saturday at the Robins-Starr Humane Center on Hermitage Road. But because of the rain, the Paws Fun Run and free block party will take place from noon to 5 p.m. on Sunday.

The block part will feature a marketplace, live music, food trucks, vendors, sponsors and a kid's zone.

The annual event supports "lifesaving services for pets and people at the Richmond SPCA," according to Tabitha Treloar, the private nonprofit humane society's communications director.

WTVR Richmond SPCA Director of Communications Tabitha Treloar

"We were founded in 1891 and had been no kill since 2002," Treloar explained. "A lot of people think first about adopting a pet from the Richmond SPCA but we also have a lot of services."

Those services include low-cost veterinary care, training classes, children’s programs, a pet pantry and adoptions.

"So we're supporting and making better lives for about 18,000 pets in the community while sheltering about 4,000 a year," Treloar said.

The adoption center will be open this weekend.

WTVR Antoinette Essa and Joey at the Richmond SPCA

For Saturday’s one-mile Dog Jog, friends and family are welcome to tag along with each registered dog.

"And then for the 5k portion that is just for people two-legged runners only because its chip timed and sanctioned. Richmond Road Runners Club is responsible for our timing for that event," Treloar said.

The 5k is often used as a warm-up for the Ukrop's Monument Avenue 10k, which is April 20 this year.

"They enjoy that it's a flat and fast course through Richmond's Northside," Treloar said. "And this year, Richmond Police Department is requiring the full course to be closed, which ensures the safety of our runners."

Due to Saturday's wet weather conditions, the Dog Jog started at 10 a.m. followed by the 5k at 11:30 a.m.

Then on Sunday the Paws Fun Run and free block party take place outside the Richmond SPCA.

"We have a Pets Fun Zone as well, where dogs can try out a canine agility obstacle course, there's really something for everyone," Treloar said.

WTVR

Award-winning WTVR CBS 6 anchor and reporter Greg McQuade will also return as emcee this year.

"I think Greg McQuade has emceed more dog jogs than I've been here for, and this is my 19th year," Treloar said.

While the event welcomes everyone, including cat owners, it's best to leave the feline friends at home.

"It is all about celebrating what our companion animals bring to our lives and providing the funds to sustain all of the services we provide to the community," Treloar said.

The fundraising goal for this year's Dog Jog is $207,000.

Click here to learn more about the Dog Jog and 5K Run or to make a donation to the Richmond SPCA. WTVR CBS 6 is a proud sponsor of the event.