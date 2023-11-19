Volunteers assemble hundreds of bikes to surprise kids this Christmas: 'I hope they love it'

Watch the full report from WTVR CBS 6 Photojournalists A.J. Nwoko and Will Hicks in the video player above.

RICHMOND, Va. -- Volunteers with the Richmond Area Bicycling Association (RABA) assembled hundreds of bikes Saturday to surprise Central Virginia children for Christmas.

Some 560 new bicycles, and helmets, most of them still in boxes, were brought by Estes from New Jersey free of charge to the Richmond Toolbank for assembly and to be checked out by RABA volunteers.

RABA members raised the money through their flagship program bikes for kids and this was a record-setting year.

For RABA members and Estes it truly is the most wonderful time of the year.

Michael Brown, Estes Corporate Director for Terminal Operations, said the event is a great fit for the 92-year-old, family-owned business.

"Allowing kids to have a new bike for Christmas is an amazing thing to be a part of," Brown said.

For RABA Foundation President Andrew Mann, the holiday program is about giving back to the community.

"It just makes my heart full because I just know, Christmas morning, there's going to be a kid waking up to find a brand-new bike and a brand-new helmet sitting right next to the Christmas tree," Mann said.

The bikes will be be delivered to area Christmas Mother groups who will then distribute them to registered families.

Click here to learn more about RABA or click here to make a donation.

