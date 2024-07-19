Volunteer with Make-A-Wish: How you can help make a dream come true for a sick child

RICHMOND, Va. -- Make-A-Wish Greater Virginia is looking for volunteers to help the more than 250 children with critical or terminal illnesses waiting for wishes in Virginia.

T.J. Zepp with Make-A-Wish’s Greater Virginia chapter said they are hosting a virtual volunteer training event next month.

Zepp said the wishes can make all the difference in a child's ability to heal.

"We really engage with our volunteers, because they're the ones that liaise with the families,” Zepp said. “[They] get to meet Wish kids and talk about their unique desires and what they want for a wish — and really help us shape that into an overall wish experience."

Zepp said it is an incredibly rewarding experience to see the joy on a child's face when their wish is granted.

Make-A-Wish volunteers must be at least 21, pass a background check, and attend a training session.

Click here if you are interested in becoming a volunteer.



