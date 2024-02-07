Henrico Humane Society's Pet Expo is Saturday, Feb. 24 at Richmond Raceway Complex

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- The Henrico Humane Society’s Pet Expo will return to the Richmond Raceway Complex on Saturday, Feb 24.

The 23rd year for the event will once again feature contests, races, a lure course for dogs, a parade of adoptable pets, kid-friendly activities and more.

The all-volunteer organization saves hundreds of dogs and cats every year.

WTVR CBS 6’s Greg McQuade has been serving as emcee of the Pet Expo for the past 17 years. He also adopted his pup Lola from the organization.

