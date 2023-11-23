How this year's Colonial Heights Turkey Trot is helping area schools, graduates

COLONIAL HEIGHTS, Va. -- Hundreds of runners and walkers took part in the 11th annual Colonial Heights Turkey Trot on Thanksgiving morning.

About 1,000 runners and walkers pre-registered for the event, which includes a 5k and a one-mile fun run.

Officials said a portion of each registration, which is $20 for adults and $15 for students, benefits Colonial Heights Public Schools.

John Brandt with the Southern Virginia Chamber of Commerce, which organizes the event, said $5 of every registration goes to a selected area school and a portion of the proceeds also benefit the chamber's scholarship fund.

While the fundraiser is always a success, Brandt thinks some taking part may have ulterior motives.

“We spend hours and hours on end to get meals ready and it takes about 20 minutes to devour," Brandt explained. "So this is just like a little pre-amp to be able to feel good about going and stuffing themselves with turkey, pie, stuffing and things like that."

The event has become a big hit since it started in 2012 and is now a family tradition for many in the Tri-Cities.