Closet Factory couple celebrates 25 years of 'helping people improve their homes'

ASHLAND, Va. -- Closet Factory, a Virginia business that builds custom closets and offers personalized storage solutions, is celebrating 25 years in business this March.

Franchise owners Bryan and Teresa Mueller said they were "thrilled" to celebrate the milestone during a ceremony Tuesday with staffers and members of the community at their headquarters on Lakeridge Parkway in Ashland.

"We have loved being a part of helping people improve their homes and get organized all over Central VA," the Muellers said. "The last 25 years have been very fulfilling for our family and we truly love this opportunity to get to celebrate with our local chamber of commerce, friends and clients."

WTVR

Megan Underwood said joining the business that her parents "poured their hearts into" five years was the start of something amazing.

"This year was especially exciting because I purchased 25% of the business and get to help keep Closet Factory moving forward for another 25 years," Underwood said. "We appreciate our clients, the community, and the Hanover Chamber of Commerce for being an integral part of our success."

Click here to learn more about Closet Factory.

Do you know about a good news story happening in your community? Click here to email WTVR.com and the CBS 6 News team.