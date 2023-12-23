🎼Central Virginia Wind Symphony Holiday Spectacular to air Saturday at 7 p.m.

RICHMOND, Va. -- Don't miss the Central Virginia Wind Symphony's 16th annual Holiday Spectacular airing Saturday at 7 p.m. on WTVR CBS 6.

The holiday performance, which was recorded last Friday at Cosby High School, features talented high school musicians from across Central Virginia performing a concert of holiday favorites.

Meteorologist and Music Director Mike Goldberg conducted the performance.

The spectacular will also air on our digital channel 6.3 (Verizo 466 and Comcast/Xfinity 206) Sunday, Dec. 24 (starting at 8:30 a.m.) It will also air on 6.3 Monday, Dec. 25 from 9 - 11 p.m. You can also catch a replay of the performance on WTVR.com and the WTVR CBS 6 YouTube channel.

SHARE to SPREAD the WORD!